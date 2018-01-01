La lista de nominados a la edición número 90 de los premios Oscar fue anunciada este martes por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn, ubicado en la sede de la Academia, en Los Ángeles.

A juzgar por las nominaciones – mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagónica, hasta hacer un total de 13-, el filme con más aspiraciones y favoritismo es La forma del agua (The Shape of Water), del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro.

Tres anuncios por un crimen (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), película británico-estadounidense de 2017 escrita, producida y dirigida por Martin McDonagh, le sigue con siete nominaciones.

El cómico, actor y presentador Jimmy Kimmel, como en la anterior ocasión, será el anfitrión de la gala, que se efectuará en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles, donde se darán a conocer los ganadores de las estatuillas en las 24 categorías del certamen.

A continuación les ofrecemos la relación de nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water y Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread, Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out,

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour y Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Margot Robbie, I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird y Meryl Streep, The Post

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound, Allison Janney, I, Tonya, Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread y Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project, Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri y Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water, Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World, y Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread, Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird,

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk y Jordan Peele, Get Out

DISEÑO PRODUCCIÃ’N

Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk y The Shape of Water

CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins), Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel), Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema), Mudbound (Rachel Morrison) y The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran), Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran), Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges), The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira) y Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)

EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water y Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water y Star Wars: The Last Jedi

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space y Revolting Rhymes

CORTOMETRAJE EN VIVO

DeKalb Elementary, The Eleven O’Clock, My Nephew Emmett, The Silent Child y Watu Wote/All of Us

PARTITURA ORIGINAL

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer), Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood), The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat). Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)

EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi y War for the Planet of the Apes

EDICIÓN

Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss), Dunkirk (Lee Smith), I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel), The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)

‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ (Jon Gregory)

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS

Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul y Wonder

PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

A Fantastic Woman, The Insult, Loveless, On Body and Soul y The Square

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Edith+Eddie, Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Knife Skills y Traffic Stop

DOCUMENTAL

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Icarus, Last Men in Aleppo y Strong Island.

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Mighty River (Mudbound), The Mystery of Love (Call Me by Your Name), Remember Me (Coco), Stand Up for Something (Marshall) y This Is Me (The Greatest Showman).

CINTA ANIMADA

The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand y Loving Vincent

ADAPTACIÓN DE GUIÓN

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory), The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber),

Logan Molly’s Game (Aaron Sorkin) y Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams).

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani), Get Out (Jordan Peele), Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig),

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor) y Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh).