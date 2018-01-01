 
Publicado el 24 Enero, 2018
 
 

Anuncian relación de nominados a los premios Oscar

A juzgar por las nominaciones - mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagónica, hasta hacer un total de 13-, el filme con más aspiraciones y favoritismo es La forma del agua (The Shape of Water), del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro

 

The Shape of Water La forma del agua– tiene 13 nominaciones a los Premios Oxcar. (Foto: static.lamusica.com).

La lista de nominados a la edición número 90 de los premios Oscar fue anunciada este martes por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn, ubicado en la sede de la Academia, en Los Ángeles.

Tres anuncios por un crimen (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), película británico-estadounidense de 2017 escrita, producida y dirigida por Martin McDonagh, le sigue con siete nominaciones.

 El cómico, actor y presentador Jimmy Kimmel, como en la anterior ocasión,  será el anfitrión de la gala, que se efectuará en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles, donde  se darán a conocer los ganadores de las estatuillas en las 24 categorías del certamen.

A continuación les ofrecemos la relación de nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call Me by Your NameDarkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread, Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out,

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour y Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,  Margot Robbie, I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird y Meryl Streep, The Post

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound, Allison Janney, I, Tonya, Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread y Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project, Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri y Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water, Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World, y Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread, Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird,

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk y Jordan Peele, Get Out

DISEÑO PRODUCCIÃ’N

Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk y The Shape of Water

CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins), Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel), Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema), Mudbound (Rachel Morrison) y The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran), Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran), Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges), The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira) y Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)

EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water y Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water y Star Wars: The Last Jedi

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space y Revolting Rhymes

CORTOMETRAJE EN VIVO

DeKalb Elementary, The Eleven O’Clock, My Nephew Emmett, The Silent Child y Watu Wote/All of Us

PARTITURA ORIGINAL

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer), Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood), The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat). Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)

EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Skull IslandStar Wars: The Last JediWar for the Planet of the Apes

EDICIÓN

Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss), Dunkirk (Lee Smith), I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel), The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)

‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ (Jon Gregory)

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS

Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul y Wonder

PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

A Fantastic Woman, The Insult, Loveless, On Body and Soul y The Square

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Edith+Eddie, Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Knife Skills y Traffic Stop

DOCUMENTAL

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,  Faces Places, Icarus, Last Men in Aleppo y Strong Island.

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Mighty River (Mudbound), The Mystery of Love (Call Me by Your Name), Remember Me (Coco), Stand Up for Something (Marshall) y This Is Me (The Greatest Showman).

CINTA ANIMADA

The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand y Loving Vincent

ADAPTACIÓN DE GUIÓN

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory), The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber),

Logan Molly’s Game (Aaron Sorkin) y Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams).

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani), Get Out (Jordan Peele), Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig),

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor) y Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh).

 


