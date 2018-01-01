Anuncian relación de nominados a los premios Oscar
A juzgar por las nominaciones - mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagónica, hasta hacer un total de 13-, el filme con más aspiraciones y favoritismo es La forma del agua (The Shape of Water), del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro
La lista de nominados a la edición número 90 de los premios Oscar fue anunciada este martes por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn, ubicado en la sede de la Academia, en Los Ángeles.
A juzgar por las nominaciones – mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagónica, hasta hacer un total de 13-, el filme con más aspiraciones y favoritismo es La forma del agua (The Shape of Water), del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro.
Tres anuncios por un crimen (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), película británico-estadounidense de 2017 escrita, producida y dirigida por Martin McDonagh, le sigue con siete nominaciones.
El cómico, actor y presentador Jimmy Kimmel, como en la anterior ocasión, será el anfitrión de la gala, que se efectuará en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles, donde se darán a conocer los ganadores de las estatuillas en las 24 categorías del certamen.
A continuación les ofrecemos la relación de nominados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water y Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread, Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out,
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour y Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Margot Robbie, I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird y Meryl Streep, The Post
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound, Allison Janney, I, Tonya, Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread y Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project, Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri y Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water, Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World, y Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread, Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird,
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk y Jordan Peele, Get Out
DISEÑO PRODUCCIÃ’N
Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk y The Shape of Water
CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins), Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel), Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema), Mudbound (Rachel Morrison) y The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran), Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran), Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges), The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira) y Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water y Star Wars: The Last Jedi
MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water y Star Wars: The Last Jedi
CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space y Revolting Rhymes
CORTOMETRAJE EN VIVO
DeKalb Elementary, The Eleven O’Clock, My Nephew Emmett, The Silent Child y Watu Wote/All of Us
PARTITURA ORIGINAL
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer), Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood), The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat). Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)
EFECTOS VISUALES
Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi y War for the Planet of the Apes
EDICIÓN
Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss), Dunkirk (Lee Smith), I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel), The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)
‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ (Jon Gregory)
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS
Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul y Wonder
PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
A Fantastic Woman, The Insult, Loveless, On Body and Soul y The Square
CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Edith+Eddie, Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Knife Skills y Traffic Stop
DOCUMENTAL
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Icarus, Last Men in Aleppo y Strong Island.
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Mighty River (Mudbound), The Mystery of Love (Call Me by Your Name), Remember Me (Coco), Stand Up for Something (Marshall) y This Is Me (The Greatest Showman).
CINTA ANIMADA
The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand y Loving Vincent
ADAPTACIÓN DE GUIÓN
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory), The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber),
Logan Molly’s Game (Aaron Sorkin) y Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams).
GUIÓN ORIGINAL
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani), Get Out (Jordan Peele), Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig),
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor) y Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh).
La película verdaderamente estuvo buena.Buen Guión,buenas actuaciones.Digna de un Oscar.