Cartelera de la TV cubana

10:00AM VIDEO MUNDO VIDEO MUNDO 080. Demi Lovato – Tell Me You Love Me. The Weeknd – Call Out My Name. Blue October – Hate Me. Zedd – One Strange Rock. Gym Class Heroes con Ryan Tedder – The Fighter. The Chainsmokers – Everybody Hates Me. 5 Seconds Of Summer – Want You Back. Rita Ora con Ed Sheeran – Your Song