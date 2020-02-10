Premios Óscar 2020
“Parasite” y “1917” arrasaron, pero ¿ya viste quién se llevó cada estatuilla?
Joker, 1917, Parasite, The Irishman y Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood pelearon con todo en los Premios Óscar 2020. Pero sólo algunas cintas se llevaron la estatuilla.
Por York Perry
Los Premios Óscar 2020 se han celebrado la noche de este 9 de febrero de 2020. La ceremonia de este año resulta muy particular, ya que producciones exclusivas de Netflix, una cinta inspirada en un villano de cómics y un filme coreano arrasaron con las nominaciones.
Se trata de una contienda peculiar y relativamente inesperada, donde se marcó el curso de colisión entre el cinema defendido por Scorsese, las historias derivadas de las historietas y una propuesta ajena al sistema de Hollywood.
Claro, también competían las clásicas propuestas de siempre, con una película bélica y una “carta de amor” a la industria del cine de antaño, entre otras cosas.
Pero sólo hubo una ganadora en cada categoría. Aquí les compartimos en tiempo real la lista de las cintas ganadoras en el orden que van siendo anunciadas.
Destacando en negritas a aquellas películas que resultaron ganadoras por cada categoría:
Mejor actor secundario
Tom Hanks -A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Largometraje Animado
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin
Klaus – Sergio Pablos
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley
Missing Link – Chris Butler
Mejor Corto Animado
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Guión Original
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Documental
American Factory – Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The Cave – Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Mejor actriz secundaria
Kathy Bates – Richar Jewel
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Edición de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker
Mezcla de Sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Cinematografía
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker -Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang
Efectos Visuales
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Maquillaje
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Mejor Película Extranjera
Corpus Christi – Jan Komasa
Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables – Ladj Ly
Dolor y Gloria – Pedro Almodovar
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho
Banda Sonora Original
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Mejor Canción Original
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet
Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese -The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver -Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix -Joker
Jonathan Pryce -The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan -Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Mejor Película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite