“Parasite” y “1917” arrasaron, pero ¿ya viste quién se llevó cada estatuilla?

Por York Perry

Los Premios Óscar 2020 se han celebrado la noche de este 9 de febrero de 2020. La ceremonia de este año resulta muy particular, ya que producciones exclusivas de Netflix, una cinta inspirada en un villano de cómics y un filme coreano arrasaron con las nominaciones.

Se trata de una contienda peculiar y relativamente inesperada, donde se marcó el curso de colisión entre el cinema defendido por Scorsese, las historias derivadas de las historietas y una propuesta ajena al sistema de Hollywood.

Claro, también competían las clásicas propuestas de siempre, con una película bélica y una “carta de amor” a la industria del cine de antaño, entre otras cosas.

Pero sólo hubo una ganadora en cada categoría. Aquí les compartimos en tiempo real la lista de las cintas ganadoras en el orden que van siendo anunciadas.

Destacando en negritas a aquellas películas que resultaron ganadoras por cada categoría:

Mejor actor secundario

Tom Hanks -A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Largometraje Animado

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin

Klaus – Sergio Pablos

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley

Missing Link – Chris Butler

Mejor Corto Animado

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor Guión Original

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Documental

American Factory – Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

The Cave – Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Mejor actriz secundaria

Kathy Bates – Richar Jewel

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Edición de Sonido

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker

Mezcla de Sonido

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Cinematografía

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker -Jeff Groth

Parasite – Jinmo Yang

Efectos Visuales

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Maquillaje

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Mejor Película Extranjera

Corpus Christi – Jan Komasa

Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Les Miserables – Ladj Ly

Dolor y Gloria – Pedro Almodovar

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho

Banda Sonora Original

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Mejor Canción Original

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese -The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver -Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix -Joker

Jonathan Pryce -The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan -Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Mejor Película

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite