Publicado el 10 Febrero, 2020 por Redacción Digital
 
 

Premios Óscar 2020

“Parasite” y “1917” arrasaron, pero ¿ya viste quién se llevó cada estatuilla?

Joker, 1917, Parasite, The Irishman y Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood pelearon con todo en los Premios Óscar 2020. Pero sólo algunas cintas se llevaron la estatuilla.
Por York Perry

Los Premios Óscar 2020 se han celebrado la noche de este 9 de febrero de 2020. La ceremonia de este año resulta muy particular, ya que producciones exclusivas de Netflix, una cinta inspirada en un villano de cómics y un filme coreano arrasaron con las nominaciones.

Se trata de una contienda peculiar y relativamente inesperada, donde se marcó el curso de colisión entre el cinema defendido por Scorsese, las historias derivadas de las historietas y una propuesta ajena al sistema de Hollywood.

Claro, también competían las clásicas propuestas de siempre, con una película bélica y una “carta de amor” a la industria del cine de antaño, entre otras cosas.

Pero sólo hubo una ganadora en cada categoría. Aquí les compartimos en tiempo real la lista de las cintas ganadoras en el orden que van siendo anunciadas.

Destacando en negritas a aquellas películas que resultaron ganadoras por cada categoría:

Mejor actor secundario

Tom Hanks -A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Largometraje Animado

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin
Klaus – Sergio Pablos
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley
Missing Link – Chris Butler

Mejor Corto Animado

Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Mejor Guión Original

Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Diseño de Producción

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Mejor vestuario

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Documental

American Factory – Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The Cave – Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Mejor actriz secundaria

Kathy Bates – Richar Jewel
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Edición de Sonido

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker

Mezcla de Sonido

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Cinematografía

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker -Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang

Efectos Visuales

Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Maquillaje

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Mejor Película Extranjera

Corpus Christi – Jan Komasa
Honeyland – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables – Ladj Ly
Dolor y Gloria – Pedro Almodovar
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho

Banda Sonora Original

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Mejor Canción Original

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese -The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver -Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix -Joker
Jonathan Pryce -The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan -Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy

Mejor Película

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite


