AJEDREZ. Ataque y defensa
14th Continental de América, Sao Paulo 2019 Blancas: Timur Gareev Negras: Roberto García Pantoja Apertura: Gambito Dama Rehusado–variante del Cambio.
Por GERARDO LEBREDO
MAESTRO INTERNACIONAL
Gareev con osadía obtiene ventaja; luego no acierta y su rival, un talentoso joven cubano, pudo defenderse. He aquí el proceso.
1.d4 d5 2.c4 e6 3.Cc3 Cf6 4.cxd5 exd5 5.Ag5 Ae7 6.e3 c6 7.Ad3 0–0 8.Dc2 Cbd7 9.Cf3 (9.Cge2) Te8 10.h4 (ataque) 10…Cf8 11.0–0–0 a5 (contrajuego) 12.Rb1 a4 13.a3 Da5 (13…Cg4!?) 14.Ce5 Cg4 15.Cf3 (15.Cxg4!? Axg4 16.f3 Ad7 17.Axe7 Txe7 18.e4) 15…Cf6 16.Tc1 (16.Tdg1!?) 16…Ae6 (mejor 16…Ce4!) 17.Ce5 C6d7 18.f4?! (18.Cxd7! Axd7 19.Axe7 Txe7 20.Dd1 con ventaja) 18…f6! 19.f5 Cxe5 20.dxe5 Axf5?? (20…fxg5 21.fxe6 gxh4 22.Tcf1 Dd8 con equilibrio) 21.Axf5 fxg5 22.hxg5 g6 23.Axg6? (más fuerte 23.Tcf1!! ganando) 23…Cxg6! 24.Th6 Af8 25.Txg6+ hxg6 26.Dxg6+ Ag7 27.Th1 Te7 28.e6 Da6! 29.Th4 Df1+?? (necesario 29…Rf8! 30.Tf4+ Rg8 y no hay progreso) 30.Ra2 Txe6 (30…d4 31.Ce2!) 31.Dh7+ Rf8 32.Tf4+ Dxf4 33.exf4 Axc3?? (mejor 33…Te7 34.Dh3! d4 35.Ce4 con ventaja) 34.bxc3 Tae8 35.g6! Te2+ 36.Rb1 Txg2?? (36…Te1+ 37.Rc2 T1e2+ 38.Rd3 T8e3+ 39.Rd4 Re8 40.g7 ganando) 37.Df7++