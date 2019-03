Before it was a massive predator, every T. rex was a helpless hatchling—& all tyrannosaurs evolved from small ancestors. You may know T. rex, but the full tyrannosaur story includes many species & spans 100 mil yrs of evolution. For more: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator opens 3/11. pic.twitter.com/QIYDYRgZXU

— American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) 5 de marzo de 2019