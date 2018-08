PAID JOB OFFER WITH CATS! (this is genuine and NOT a joke – friends, please feel free to verify!).

A very special position and living circumstance on offer on a little Greek island called Syros (a small paradise no less!) for a mature and genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats and would love their company!! I am looking for someone who can take over the daily running of my Greek cat sanctuary in my absence. You will have 55 cats in your care and nee…

Ver más