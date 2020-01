Díaz-Canel repudia nueva medida de EE.UU. contra Cuba

More slanders and lies, more threats and sanctions. They’re not resigned to being neighbors with a small, sovereign and independent island, made into a giant for its resistance and dignity. We won’t bow to the empire.#SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad https://t.co/oS9209kLlr

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 3, 2020